2 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $135,000

  • Updated
Cute 2 bdrm/1 bath home, new paint, carpet and LVP flooring, new front porch, new tiled bathroom, main floor laundry off the kitchen, alley access to a large lot. Crawlspace for utilities

