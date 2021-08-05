2 Bedroom Home in Ansley - $72,500

Quaint home in a quiet small town. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home sits on a big lot in Ansley, NE. Everything you need is on one floor! Great open floor kitchen/living room space with hallway laundry just off the kitchen. This home has newer windows and roof along with seamless gutters and LP siding. There is a beautiful back patio just off the kitchen and a one stall detached garage. Established landscaping and lots of space out back.