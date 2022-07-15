183 newly confirmed COVID cases in Two Rivers district this week

KEARNEY — The Two Rivers Public Health Department’s COVID-19 risk dial continues to climb.

For the third straight week, the dial rose inside the yellow “moderate” zone, reflecting a steady rate of new COVID cases detected. The dial is issued every Thursday.

Two Rivers said there were 183 new positive COVID cases in the past week, July 7-13. That is 52 more cases than the 131 new cases the week of June 30-July 6, but slightly fewer than the 187 new cases June 23-29.

In the last four weeks, 631 cases of COVID were recorded in Two Rivers’ seven counties, compared to 593 cases from June 1-29, and 507 from May 25-June 22.

Weekly test positivity in Two Rivers has officially remained at 13% for the past seven weeks, but many people are testing at home, and not all report positive results to their physicians.

Also, 40% of all COVID tests conducted at hospitals and clinics in the past week have been positive. Weekly test positivity rates in long-term care facilities have risen steadily to almost 40% in the previous week.

As of Wednesday morning, there was one pediatric hospital admission for COVID-19 in the district, which includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.

Despite the rise in new cases, vaccination rates remain stagnant. As of Wednesday, 54% of the 97,000 people in Two Rivers have received two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or one J&J shot. About half of those have also received at least one booster, including 75% of people aged 60 years and over.

Two Rivers is continuing to hold COVID immunization clinics throughout its seven counties. Clinics will be held at upcoming county fairs in Buffalo, Gosper, Kearney and Phelps counties. “Immunization numbers are way down. It’s lower than we would like, but we are holding steady,” Von Lutz, Two Rivers clinical services supervisor, said Thursday.

Two Rivers is also distributing free COVID-19 test kits at its office at 516 W. 11th St. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.

In addition, Two Rivers is offering free COVID testing 9:30-10:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at its office. Registration is required. Visit login.registermytime.com/tw/2rphd.

Two Rivers nurses will also offer COVID-19 vaccines at local county fairs.

Lutz said a mailing will go out to senior citizens in upcoming weeks, in partnership with the South Central Nebraska Area on Aging, stressing the need for COVID shots and boosters, and flu shots this fall.

For more information, call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154. For a complete schedule of immunization clinics and county fair vaccine times, visit trphd.org and click on “COVID,” then “Events.”