100822-kh-life-home-design

The Splendor (409-38) is a

uniquely designed home with the garage located

on the first floor and the main rooms

located on the second floor. The rear and

left sides of this magnificent home are on

post and beams. This would be ideal for a

home on the beach or near water. The brick

face and the zigzag front stairs add charm

and warmth to this home.

There are four landings before entering

the vaulted family room of the Splendor.

Once inside the vaulted entry, a huge

vaulted family room with fans and a corner

fireplace. Patio doors open onto a deck at

the side of this home. The formal dining

room is set apart with walls and also has a

door that opens onto the front porch.

The kitchen and utility room occupies

the left rear corner. The elongated

utility has an ironing board, sink, drying rod,

along with the freezer and pantry. The Ushaped

kitchen has many great amenities

such as a Lazy Suzan, trash compactor, dual

sinks, an island in the center containing the

ovens, an overhead fan, and a long eating

bar. The nook is very large with a door

opening onto the rear deck. An office has

been located in this area with a door from

the nook and a pocket door from the master

suite.

The balance of the rear of the

home is the master suite. There is an enormous

elongated walk-in closet with a skylight

overhead, and shelves lining the outside.

There is also another walk-in closet in

the rear corner next to the bath. The master

bath has a wondrous corner spa tub, an oversized

corner shower with a bench, dual sinks,

a long corner linen closet, all enhanced with

the light from glass blocks.

The front of the Splendor contains

two more bedrooms with the stairs to

the garage level. Both bedrooms have walkin

closets as well as three linen closets and a

full bath. The attic area is located above the

hall and bathroom areas and the pull down

stairs are just outside the bath.

A unique feature of this different

home is a dumb waiter that goes to the rear

of the garage. The garage has area for two

cars, an enormous storage room, and an area

in the rear where the dumb waiter comes

down that could be used as a recreation room.

There is a door on the side, with a beach

shower on the rear wall for those days when

the salt from the sea gets too much