100822-kh-life-home-design

The Splendor (409-38) is a
uniquely designed home with the garage located
on the first floor and the main rooms
located on the second floor. The rear and
left sides of this magnificent home are on
post and beams. This would be ideal for a
home on the beach or near water. The brick
face and the zigzag front stairs add charm
and warmth to this home.
There are four landings before entering
the vaulted family room of the Splendor.
Once inside the vaulted entry, a huge
vaulted family room with fans and a corner
fireplace. Patio doors open onto a deck at
the side of this home. The formal dining
room is set apart with walls and also has a
door that opens onto the front porch.
The kitchen and utility room occupies
the left rear corner. The elongated
utility has an ironing board, sink, drying rod,
along with the freezer and pantry. The Ushaped
kitchen has many great amenities
such as a Lazy Suzan, trash compactor, dual
sinks, an island in the center containing the
ovens, an overhead fan, and a long eating
bar. The nook is very large with a door
opening onto the rear deck. An office has
been located in this area with a door from
the nook and a pocket door from the master
suite.
The balance of the rear of the
home is the master suite. There is an enormous
elongated walk-in closet with a skylight
overhead, and shelves lining the outside.
There is also another walk-in closet in
the rear corner next to the bath. The master
bath has a wondrous corner spa tub, an oversized
corner shower with a bench, dual sinks,
a long corner linen closet, all enhanced with
the light from glass blocks.
The front of the Splendor contains
two more bedrooms with the stairs to
the garage level. Both bedrooms have walkin
closets as well as three linen closets and a
full bath. The attic area is located above the
hall and bathroom areas and the pull down
stairs are just outside the bath.
A unique feature of this different
home is a dumb waiter that goes to the rear
of the garage. The garage has area for two
cars, an enormous storage room, and an area
in the rear where the dumb waiter comes
down that could be used as a recreation room.
There is a door on the side, with a beach
shower on the rear wall for those days when
the salt from the sea gets too much