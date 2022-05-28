 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Ravenna - $395,000

Unlimited potential for this property. The 4.78 acres is ideally situated to build your house on. Currently, there is a 40' X 81' shop building with living quarters in part of it. The shop has 2- 14' X 14' overhead doors, concrete floor, 220 wiring and a covered 81' lean-to on one side. There are 7 camper outlets for camping enthusiasts. Sits across the road from Buffalo Co Rec. Area. Surveyed

