1 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $77,500

One bedroom condo located in Historic Downtown Yancey building. Great views of the city! Secured front entrance, laundry, and large commons room with kitchen on 3rd floor. Free garage & off-street parking. Underground secure parking for an additional fee. HOA includes trash, cable, heat & A/C, water, sewer.

