 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $72,500

1 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $72,500

  • Updated
1 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $72,500

1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in the historic Yancey building downtown Grand Island! 5th floor apartment with great views of the city, front door security access, on-site laundry facilities and community room. Off street parking available. HOA includes heat, sewer, trash, and cable utilities.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News