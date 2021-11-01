 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $115,000

Clean One bedroom home on a corner lot with lots of potential. Lot is zoned R-3SL, suitable to build a second unit to become a duplex, or you can simply expand and add on to the current home. Newer concrete sidewalks and driveway, HVAC, and windows are newer.

