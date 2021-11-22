 Skip to main content
0 Bedroom Home in St. Paul - $183,000

Fabulous brick bld on a large corner lot with endless possibilities!! Zoned R2 (residential) so could make a fantastic single family home. Currently being utilized as a commercial bld for a licensed preschool, but would be a perfect property for many different businesses. Fully renovated in 2018. The sky is the limit with this place. Take advantage of the great opportunity.

